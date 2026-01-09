New Delhi: In a fresh setback to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, a Delhi court Friday framed charges against them in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order, holding that a prima facie case of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy is made out against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and several other accused.

The court, paving the way for the trial, framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

His family members have been charged with cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

Pronouncing the order, the Special Judge observed that Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members were “operating as a criminal enterprise” and part of a broader conspiracy, wherein public employment in the Indian Railways was allegedly exploited as a bargaining chip to obtain immovable properties.

The court held that the Central agency’s charge sheet prima facie shows that close associates of Lalu Prasad Yadav facilitated the acquisition of land in lieu of jobs in the Railways across different parts of the country.

Rejecting the plea seeking discharge, it said that “the plea of Mr Lalu Yadav and his family members to be discharged is completely unwarranted”.

According to the court order, of the 98 surviving accused named in the case, charges have been framed against 46 people, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, while 52 accused have been discharged.

It may be recalled that proceedings against five accused have abated following their deaths. The court has listed the matter for further hearing January 29.

The case pertains to allegations of “large-scale corruption” between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister.

According to the CBI, parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu’s family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions. In return, railway jobs were allegedly provided across various zones. Parallelly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged money laundering trail linked to land transfers in Patna.