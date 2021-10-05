New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by wrestler Sushil Kumar who is currently lodged in a jail over a murder case. The 38-year-old Kumar is accused of assaulting another wrestler Sagar Dhankar over an alleged property dispute. Later, Dhankar succumbed to his injuries.

According to a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar has been named as the kingpin of the whole murder conspiracy.

Kumar’s lawyer, a day earlier, in his plea had submitted that the present FIR filed against his client is a conjoint mix of assumptions, presumptions and malafide intentions.

He said that Kumar is a law abiding citizen of the country and there is no possibility that he would flee from the country.

Apart from the bail plea, the former Olympian’s lawyer Tuesday during the hearing argued that Kumar has trained young wrestlers and the results of his efforts were evident from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava opposed Kumar’s bail and finally, the court denied any relief to the former Olympic medallist.

Delhi Police had arrested Kumar in May this year and since June, he has been lodged in a jail.