New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that his government has formed volunteers-based five-member committees to look after all the 500 high-mast tricolours that are proposed to be installed across the capital by August 15 this year.

“We decided that we will install 500 tricolours in Delhi by August 15. A 5-member committee has been formed for each flag to ensure Flag Code of India. Every Sunday at 10 a.m., committees should gather as many people at the flag’s location to sing the National Anthem”, said CM Kejriwal at an event organised to address the volunteers of Tiranga Samman Samiti at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

“Each flag’s condition will be monitored, cared for by respective five-member Tiranga Samman Samiti in Delhi which will report to PWD officials if a flag gets torn, soiled or has any blemish due to dust, storm or pollution,” he said on the occasion.

CM Kejriwal added that these committees will mobilise 1,000 volunteers in their area who will work for the service of the country and social welfare. “Once they prepare 1000 young volunteers each, I’ll invite the committees to my residence for dinner… These volunteers won’t be of AAP, BJP, or Congress, they’ll be India’s volunteers”, he added.

Delhi CM said that these volunteers will ensure that no one sleeps hungry in their area, every child goes to school, no ill person is deprived of medical necessities, no person is homeless, and also cleanliness in the locality is ensured.

The Delhi government had last year announced to install 500 tricolours, each 115 feet high, across the city under its “Deshbhakti Budget”.