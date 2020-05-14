New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed an accused in a cheating case, whose bail was set aside by a sessions court, to surrender before jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh if he is unable to reach the national capital in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said if the accused was unable to surrender before prison authorities in UP, he has to come to Delhi by rail or road to surrender at Tihar Jail.

The direction came on the plea of the accused seeking extension of his interim bail as he was stuck in UP and unable to travel to Delhi due to COVID-19 lockdown.

His plea was opposed by the police saying that while cancelling his interim bail, granted by a metropolitan magistrate, the sessions court had said his bail be not extended.

After perusing the sessions court decision, the high court decided not to interfere with it.

The high court said that if the accused is coming by train, the Railway Administration will give him preference in issuing the ticket as he has to surrender at Tihar Jail forthwith.

If travel by rail is not possible, the investigating officer in the case has been directed to personally bring back the accused by train or road.

With the directions, the court disposed of the accused’s application.

PTI