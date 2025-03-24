Lucknow/Prayagraj (UP): Lawyers of Allahabad High Court Bar Association will stage an indefinite strike from March 25 onwards following Justice Yashwant Varma’s proposed transfer to Allahabad High Court, a senior office bearer of the body said Monday.

“Lawyers of the High Court Bar Association, Allahabad will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday following Justice Yashwant Varma’s transfer to Allahabad High Court,” bar body president Anil Tiwari told PTI.

He added, “We are sending a request to the Bar Associations in Lucknow in this regard.”

The strike call came after the Supreme Court collegium Monday confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Delhi High Court’s Justice Yashwant Varma, facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his official residence and from whom judicial work was withdrawn, to his parent Allahabad High Court.

After passing of the resolution during the lunch hours of the court, the lawyers abstained from judicial work for the remaining day.

The bar association has also demanded the scrutiny of judgments of Justice Varma, subjected to an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his residential home, and opposed his proposed repatriation.

A Supreme Court collegium Monday recommended the judge’s transfer to the Centre.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma’s Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.

The apex court collegium headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and the Delhi High Court subsequently issued a series of directives, including the withdrawal of judicial work from Justice Varma on Monday.