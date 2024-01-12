New Delhi/ Cuttack: The Delhi High Court Friday refused to entertain a plea by BJP Odisha General Secretary Jatin Mohanty, who sought action against Biju Janta Dal (BJD) for allegedly using its election symbol, the ‘Conch’, while advertising government welfare schemes.

Mohanty filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions from the court to the Election Commission to take action against the BJD.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora, said that the proper forum to address the plea is the Orissa High Court, as the advertisements were issued in that state.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the party’s symbol should not be used for government advertisements, to which the bench responded that such practices are common in various states.

“It is not unique to one state. It is happening everywhere. It is the story in each state,” the bench remarked.

The bench asked the petitioner to approach the Orissa High Court, saying that the matter pertains to events and advertisements in Odisha.

“Go there (Orissa High Court). Raise it over there. Everything happened in Orissa. Advertisements were done in Orissa. This court is overburdened. We cannot do it in this manner. Go there. They will decide. Not us,” the court said.

The petitioner then withdrew the plea, and the court granted him the liberty to approach the appropriate court in Odisha.

IANS