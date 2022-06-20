New Delhi: Arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain Monday was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital after a complaint of reducing oxygen levels.

A source said that Jain was taken from the Tihar Jail to the GB Pant Hospital in the morning but later referred to the LNJP Hospital, said the source. He is currently being treated in the hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Jain is currently in judicial custody and is being probed on charges of alleged hawala dealings.