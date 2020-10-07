Bhubaneswar: Odia movie actress Barsha Priyadarshini has been directed by Patiala House Court in Delhi to appear before it December 10 in connection with the divorce petition filed by her husband and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty.

A notice has served by the court to the Odia actress in this context.

Sources said, earlier in a 47-page petition, the MP had filed for divorce at the court saying that he wants to get a divorce on grounds that his wife has denied him physical relations even six years after their marriage though she does not suffer from any physical disability. Besides, he had accused her of mental torture.

Notably, Varsha filed a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against the MP for allegedly assaulting and harassing her.

Instead of lodging a report with the police, Varsha had approached the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here in a criminal miscellaneous case against Anubhav under section 12 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, apparently considering her actor-turned-politician husband’s close proximity with the power corridor.

PNN