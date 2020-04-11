New Delhi: The Delhi Police Saturday arrested Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) core member and media coordinator Safoora Zargar in connection with the Delhi riots case.

Safoora was arrested by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in orchestrating the violence that erupted in the North East part of the national capital in February.

Confirming her arrest, a member from the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said, “Safoora has been arrested in FIR no. 150/2020 by the police accusing her for having a role in orchestrating the North East Delhi violence.”

“A bail plea has been moved citing that Safoora is three months pregnant and hence, her health should be taken care of,” the member said.

A senior police official said, “Safoora has been accused for protesting and obstructing the road near Jaffrabad and only after this protest allegedly clashes broke out in the area.”

Widespread violence between groups supporting the changed citizenship law and opposing it had spiralled out of control in February, leaving 53 people dead and scores injured in its wake.

IANS