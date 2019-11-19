New Delhi: Delhi Police Tuesday registered two FIRs against JNU students who clashed with the police during the protest march against the hostel fee hike Monday.

Both the FIRs have been registered in two different police stations and against unidentified individuals.

Delhi police spokesman Anil Mittal told IANS: “One FIR was registered in Kishangarh police station while the other in Lodhi Colony.”

Almost same charges have been slapped in both the FIRs which include violation of Section 144 (prohibitory orders disallowing assembly of more than four persons) apart from obstructing a public servant in discharge of his duty and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty under the IPC.

Monday, as Parliament reconvened for the winter session, JNU students clashed with the police after they were stopped from marching towards Parliament.

The students had planned a march a day before, sources told IANS.

Delhi police came out in full force to stop them from reaching Parliament, setting up barricades at several locations and closing down four Metro stations. However, the students managed to come close to Parliament building.

Students also clashed with the police outside Safdarjung Tomb near Jor Bagh. The students alleged that they were lathi-charged by the police.

Many students and police personnel were injured in the clashes.

“We are probing the incident involving the alleged lathi-charge on the students,” Mittal said, adding 30 policemen and 15 students were injured in the clashes.

