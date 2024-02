Bhubaneswar: A Delhi police team picked up an IT professional from his flat here on the charge of hacking a government website, police sources said Saturday.

The accused is a resident of the Laxmi Sagar area here.

The Delhi police team picked him up Friday night and also seized his computer and mobile phone.

Though the local Laxmi Sagar police accompanied the Delhi Police during the raid, they refused to comment.

