New Delhi: Delhi Police Wednesday dismissed claims circulating on social media that a protester sustained gunshot injuries during the July 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The police termed the viral video and accompanying assertions as misleading and said that it is not supported by medical evidence.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said that allegations of a protester being shot during the protest in Central Delhi were not substantiated by the medico-legal case (MLC) report prepared following the incident.

“Claims circulating on social media that a protester sustained gunshot injuries during the July 20, 2026 protest in Central Delhi are not corroborated by the MLC findings,” the police stated.

According to the police, the MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus (the small cartilage projection near the ear) and categorises the injury as blunt in nature.

“The doctor’s opinion describes the injury as simple, and there is no evidence of a gunshot wound. Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings mentioned in the MLC,” the statement said.

The police also urged citizens to exercise caution while consuming and sharing information on social media platforms.

“The public is advised to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims,” it added.

An MLC, or medico-legal case report, is a medical document prepared in cases involving injuries or other conditions that may require legal investigation. Such reports are often relied upon by law enforcement agencies to establish the nature of injuries and determine responsibility in a case.

Demonstrations in the national capital turned violent July 20 when a crowd, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, attempted to march towards Parliament from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Police fired tear gas and used batons to disperse the protest, triggering clashes and a wave of detentions.