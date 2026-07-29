New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha Wednesday passed a bill to make insult to national song ‘Vande Mataram’ a criminal offence.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed with a voice vote.

As soon as the House convened in the post-lunch session, following two back-to-back adjournments earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum.

When the Chair took up the discussion on the bill that was listed for consideration and passing in the list of business, the Opposition parties continued to protest and shouted slogans. They were seeking a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against those who had protested in the national capital over NEET paper leak.

The Deputy Chairman went ahead with the proceedings of the House despite the protests and urged members to participate in the discussion.

The Opposition parties continued to raise their demand and later staged a walkout when Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the proposed legislation.

In his reply to the bill, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Congress is trying to insult the country’s honour — its national song ‘Vande Mataram’ — by resorting to appeasement politics.

He mentioned several instances where ‘Vande Mataram’ was used as the last words by many freedom fighters while sacrificing their lives for the country.

“One cannot understand the Congress’ opposition to Vande Mataram…The country’s youth are watching and the people of the country will teach them a lesson,” Rai said.

He said ‘Vande Mataram’ is needed for the promise of “Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat”.

The proposed legislation seeks to make desecration of or disrespect towards the country’s national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem, a criminal offence, with a provision of up to three years’ imprisonment.

The bill, which was introduced in the House July 24, seeks to give Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. This step by the government comes amid the year-long celebrations of the150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.