New Delhi: The Delhi Police have reunited 124 people, including 43 missing or kidnapped children and 81 missing adults, with their families during July under their ongoing ‘Operation Milap’.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, South-West District Police said the recoveries were made between July 1 and July 31, following coordinated search operations launched immediately after reports of missing or kidnapped persons were received.

Calling the initiative “Operation Milap: Reuniting Families with Dedication and Compassion”, the police said the recovered individuals were “safely reunited with their families” after sustained efforts by police teams across the district.

According to the release, the search operations involved extensive local enquiries, analysis of CCTV footage, and circulation of photographs of the missing persons at auto-rickshaw stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus terminals and railway stations. Police teams also questioned bus drivers, conductors and vendors to trace the movement of the missing individuals, while local informers were roped in to assist the investigations. Records of nearby police stations and hospitals were also checked as part of the search.

“As a result of these swift and coordinated efforts, South-West District Police succeeded in tracing 124 missing persons/children (43 missing/kidnapped children and 81 missing adults) between 01.07.2026 and 31.07.2026,” the release said.

It added that “the police teams displayed dedication and professionalism in locating and safely reuniting these individuals with their families under Operation Milap”.

The police also highlighted the district’s cumulative performance this year, stating that 990 missing persons and children, including 269 children and 721 adults, have been traced and reunited with their families between January 1 and July 31.

Among individual police stations, Kapashera Police Station recorded the highest number of recoveries during July, tracing 28 missing persons, including 14 missing or kidnapped children and 14 adults. Palam Village Police Station recovered 11 missing persons, while Sagarpur Police Station traced 15 individuals, including five children and 10 adults. Vasant Kunj South Police Station recovered 17 missing persons, including five children and 12 adults.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the South-West District traced 10 missing persons, including nine children, while the District Missing Persons Unit (DMPU) traced 13 missing adults during the month.

The release also noted that several of the recovered persons had been missing for years. During the July operations, police traced 12 adults reported missing in 2020, one woman missing since 2021, five persons linked to 2024 cases, two persons missing since 2025, and 104 persons reported missing in 2026, comprising 41 minors and 63 adults.

Reaffirming its commitment to public service, the South-West District Police said Operation Milap had helped ensure the safe return of 124 missing individuals to their homes. The force said its “compassionate approach, coupled with methodical investigations and swift action, brought hope and relief to many grieving families”.