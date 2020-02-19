New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the Delhi Police will question cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla inside Tihar Jail.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appearing for the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “The centre piece of the assurance given to UK government that he will be kept in Tihar will not be violated.”

He will be confronted and investigated in Tihar, and if he is to be confronted with anyone outside Delhi we will use video conferencing, Jain said. If at all he has to be taken anywhere, we will seek court’s permission, added Jain before a single Judge bench of the High Court presided by Justice Anu Malhotra.

The submissions came while the court was hearing a plea filed by Chawla through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa challenging his 12-day police remand pronounced by a Delhi court a day earlier.

Arguing for Chawla, Pahwa stated that the request of extradition sent by the Indian government clearly suggests that the investigation has attained finality and the accused’s presence is only required for the trial.

On the previous date of hearing, the High Court providing interim relief to Chawla, had directed that he be kept in Tihar Jail until further orders.

IANS