New Delhi: With groups of protesters led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) involved in a stand-off at many places near Parliament, Delhi Police Monday appealed to them to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with security personnel in maintaining law and order.

In a post on X, Delhi Police urged participants to conduct themselves peacefully and refrain from any unlawful or violent activities during the protests.

“Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

“All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty,” Delhi Police posted the message on their X handle.

The public is “advised not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content through any platform. Citizens are requested to rely only on authentic sources of information and extend their cooperation to Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony and public order”, read the statement.

Thousands of protesters, mostly youngsters, converged on central Delhi Monday and were met by police teargas and lathi-charges as they tried to scale barricades to march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Police had deployed additional personnel, including paramilitary forces, at key locations and erected multilayer barricades to regulate movement and prevent any breach of law and order.

Senior police were monitoring the security arrangements on the ground, while personnel in uniform and plain clothes have been deployed at strategic locations, officials said.

Police had intensified vehicle checking at several entry points to the national capital and around important installations as part of preventive measures, another officer said.