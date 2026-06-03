New Delhi: The Delhi Police have confirmed that of the 21 people who lost their lives in a fire incident that broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar Wednesday morning, 17 are foreign nationals.

Most of the deceased are from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh, officials said.

Earlier, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (South Delhi) Jitender Kumar told media that 21 people have lost their lives in the blaze.

He said that of the 47 rescued, 26 people are currently undergoing treatment.

“Our search and rescue operation was completed at 12:12 p.m. A total of 47 people were rescued, of which 21 have died, and 26 are undergoing treatment,” SDM Kumar added.

According to the information shared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, the hospital had received 13 patients.

It mentioned that three of the patients suffered injuries after falling from a height. They had reportedly jumped to save themselves.

The AIIMS Delhi Trauma Centre also said that 10 of the patients are Delhi Police personnel, who were among the first to enter the building to save lives.

The hospital also said that three bodies have been shifted to the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

Expressing distress over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Taking to his official X account, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

“My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow. The injured are being provided with the best medical facilities. I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he added.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called the incident “extremely heartbreaking”.

In a post on X, he said: “I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I urge all Congress workers to contribute in every possible way to the relief and rescue operations.”

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the horrific fire.

“The continuous fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely concerning,” he wrote in a post on X.