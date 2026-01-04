New Delhi: The Mahanagar Delhi Uttarakhand Pravasi Sangathan staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi Sunday over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, demanding a CBI inquiry and swift action against all those responsible for the crime.

The murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist whose death in 2022 had triggered widespread outrage across Uttarakhand, has once again returned to the centre of political and public discourse in the state.

Speaking to IANS at the protest site, one of the demonstrators said, “We are here protesting to demand a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari case. We want it so that no matter who the VIP is, they should be punished. We want justice for Ankita Bhandari.”

Another protester said the case had taken a new turn following recent revelations.

“This case happened in 2022, and now the name of a ‘Gattu’ has come forward after a whistle-blower, Urmila Sanawar, revealed that it is Dushyant Singh Gautam. Since the Dhami government is not willing to help us, we are here to plead with the Central government. We urge PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to order a CBI enquiry and, if the accused is responsible for this heinous crime, he should be given the strictest punishment,” the protester said.

Voicing stronger demands, another participant in the protest said, “We demand capital punishment for the killers of Ankita Bhandari. The VIPs, killers and all others involved should be given the death sentence. Justice should be served.”

Questioning the handling of the investigation, another protester alleged that crucial evidence had been destroyed.

“The evidence was all destroyed when the crime took place. We want justice for Ankita Bhandari and capital punishment for all those responsible. She was forced to give ‘special services’ to a VIP. She had mentioned all this in her chats with her friend. Now, a whistle-blower has also revealed the name of the VIP. Why is no action being taken?” the protester asked.

Similar protests were also held in Dehradun, where locals, several organisations and political groups staged demonstrations demanding a CBI inquiry into the case and justice for the victim.

In recent days, Uttarakhand has witnessed multiple protests pressing for accountability and a thorough investigation into the murder.

The renewed outrage followed allegations made by television actor Urmila Sanawar December 24, 2025, when she accused a senior BJP leader of being the previously unidentified ‘VIP’ linked to the case. She later named BJP National General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the person referred to as ‘Gattu’.

The controversy has since escalated rapidly, drawing in the ruling BJP, the Congress, the state police and civil society groups, and triggering protests, counter-allegations and renewed scrutiny of how the investigation was conducted.

The original case relates to the rape and murder of Ankita Bhandari at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh

During the initial investigation, one of Ankita’s friends told the police that she was under pressure to “entertain” and “give special services” to a VIP guest. While this claim received wide attention at the time, the alleged “VIP” angle was not included in the charge sheet.

In May 2025, a court in Kotdwar convicted resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the party following the murder.

The BJP has categorically dismissed the new allegations. Dushyant Kumar Gautam has called the accusations defamatory and politically driven, indicating that he has contacted the Chief Minister’s office to request a formal investigation.

In a video statement, Gautam stated that he would step away from public life if the allegations were substantiated and threatened legal action for defamation against anyone naming him without proof.

He insists that his long-standing political career is under attack through what he has labelled a smear campaign.