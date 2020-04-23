New Delhi: The Shahi Imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the city have appealed to Muslims to offer namaz indoors. They have said during the holy month of Ramzan people should stay at home. The devotees should follow lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

People should stay indoors

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, in a video message asked people not to venture outside unnecessarily. He requested people to remain indoors during Ramzan for prayers.

“Two days later auspicious Ramzan is commencing. Namaz and Tarabi(ritual prayer) should be offered at home. Care should be taken that not more than three-four people read Tarabi. This is because large numbers can be harmful for the families and the society in view of the pandemic,” Bukhari said in his message.

The holy month of Ramzan marked by fasting by followers of Islam is expected to start from Saturday as per the lunar calendar.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said those who are under quarantine need not observe ‘Roza’ (fast). They can compensate for it through ‘Qaza’. Such persons can observe fast later on, he said.

Authorities urged to take proper measures

Ahmed also urged authorities to make necessary arrangements during Ramzan in Muslim-dominated areas. This would enable people to go out in the evenings and early mornings to buy food items to break fasts.

“Lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus and people have been restricted to their homes. But during Ramzan, authorities should allow shops and vendors in Muslim areas to be open. So those observing ‘Roza’ could buy food for ‘Iftari’ and ‘Sehri’,” he said.

Waqf notification

The mosques in Delhi are shut due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi Waqf Board that administers over 200 mosques in the city has already issued an advisory for imams regarding Ramzan. It has asked imams to disseminate official guidelines for coronavirus containment through loudspeakers.

PTI