New Delhi: The national capital till Thursday reported 219 coronavirus cases with two new deaths in the last 24 hours, Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the two dead were from those evacuated from the Markaz headquarters in Nizamuddin.

The Cheif Minister said among the 219 cases, 108 are those evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz. “There are 219 COVID-19 patients in Delhi, of which 108 were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz,” Kejriwal said.

Among the total patients, 51 have foreign travel history. “They got infection from abroad.”

As many as 29 cases are the family members of those having travel history. “Two more deaths have been reported in Delhi. Total four have died in the city due to infection,” Kejriwal said. The two new deaths are also from the people who were evacuated from Markaz, he added.

Kejriwal said while the remaining patients are stable, those from Markaz are in a serious condition. Till Wednesday night, Delhi had reported two deaths and 152 cases.

