New Delhi: Violence in parts of northeast Delhi continued for the third day Tuesday as reports of stone pelting in Maujpur and Babarpur areas were pouring in.

According to the sources, violence continued throughout the night in the Maujpur area, where even the common people, who were travelling in the area, were attacked and thrashed.

One policeman and four people were killed in violence that erupted between the pro and anti CAA groups Monday.

Around 65 people were injured, and 45 arson calls were received from the Bhajanpura area by the fire brigade on Monday. One fire brigade van was set on fire and another was pelted with stones by the protesters in which three fire brigade personnel were injured.

In view of the tense situation in Jaffrabad, Rapid Action Force has been deployed. And, in Maujpur and Babarpur areas, para military forces were stationed. Delhi Police Special Commissioner has appealed people to maintain calm.