New Delhi: The Centre is actively considering reviving the Delimitation Bill and completing the long-pending constituency redrawing exercise ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the government has initiated consultations with several regional parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), in an effort to build a broad political consensus on the sensitive electoral reform.

Sources said that once consultations with key stakeholders are completed and sufficient agreement is reached, the government is likely to bring the Delimitation Bill back to Parliament, potentially during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Sources indicated that many TMC MPs have responded positively to the Centre’s outreach and are largely on board with the idea of delimitation. The discussions are aimed at addressing concerns surrounding parliamentary representation and ensuring wider acceptance of any proposed changes before the government moves formally on the legislation.

The DMK, which has previously voiced concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on southern states, did not display rigidity during the consultations, sources said. Party leaders are reportedly awaiting a fresh draft of the proposed Bill before taking a definitive position.

Government sources said that the Centre is proceeding cautiously and is keen to avoid a confrontational approach. Instead, it is seeking to evolve a framework capable of securing support across party lines before reintroducing the Delimitation Bill in Parliament.

“The objective is to arrive at a broad consensus before any legislative initiative is taken,” a source familiar with the discussions said.

Delimitation refers to the redrawing of parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries based on demographic changes reflected in population data. The issue has gained renewed political significance amid concerns from several states that a fresh exercise could alter their representation in the Lok Sabha.

The Centre is also simultaneously engaging political parties on the proposal for simultaneous elections, popularly known as “One Nation, One Election.” Sources said that both reforms are being discussed. The government is focusing on a broader push for electoral restructuring and governance reforms, they added.

If the government succeeds in obtaining the necessary political consensus, the revival of the Delimitation Bill could pave the way for a major reconfiguration of India’s electoral map. And this might happen before the next general election, say sources.