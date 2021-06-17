Baripada: Hundreds of people Thursday took out a rally in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district demanding permission for Rath Yatra to be held at Hari Baladev Jew Temple here.

Servitors, people belonging to various social and cultural organisations gathered at the temple and then took out a rally through the town with the participants holding placards and banners, blowing conches and beating gongs. It culminated at Mausi Maa temple.

The protesters demanded the temple, known as the second Shreekshetra, be opened for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. They said the Rath Yatra rituals should be carried out with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.

The Baripada Rath Yatra is notable for the chariot of Devi Subhadra being drawn by female devotees only.

Notably, special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena had June 10 announced that the annual festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be held only in Puri and not at any other shrines. And in Puri, the car festival will be held sans devotees and while following all Covid-19 guidelines.

PNN