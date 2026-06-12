Bhubaneswar: Southwest monsoon arrived in Odisha Friday, ending a prolonged heatwave that had pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius across several districts.

The India Meteorological Department said the monsoon advanced into northern and coastal districts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

The IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall through June 19, with temperatures expected to drop considerably in the coming days.

The arrival coincides with the three-day Raja Festival, and forecasters said the rains are expected to support the start of kharif sowing — the summer crop season — benefiting farmers across the state.

The IMD issued a yellow warning for multiple districts, cautioning residents about possible thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds.

PNN