Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday felicitated Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak at his official residence here and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh in recognition of her outstanding achievement on the national stage.

During the meeting, Jyotirmayee presented her Indian Idol trophy to the CM and shared the story of her journey. Congratulating the young singer, Majhi said that, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, her exceptional talent and relentless efforts have brought glory to Odisha by helping her emerge as the winner of one of the country’s most prestigious singing competitions.

“Jyotirmayee is an inspiration to the new generation of aspiring vocalists,” he said. Majhi also praised her for using her musical talent beyond the stage. He noted that she has been providing music therapy to cancer patients in several hospitals across the state.