Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rain and gusty winds swept through Bhubaneswar Saturday afternoon, bringing much-needed relief from hot and humid conditions but leaving behind waterlogged roads and broken tree branches across parts of the city.

High-speed winds brought down tree branches across several localities, while heavy rain left many roads waterlogged, causing inconvenience to commuters and disrupting traffic movement in parts of the city. The rain also brought down temperatures after a sweltering day in the capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity stood at 88 per cent.

The IMD has issued thunderstorm warnings for several districts of Odisha over the next four days.

An orange warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts till 8:30am Sunday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty surface winds and heavy rainfall are likely during the period.

The weather office said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts during the same period.

From 8:30 am of June 7 to 8:30 am of June 8, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions during thunderstorm activity.