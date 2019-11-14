Baripada: The Similipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district is expected to have another asset which can boost tourism there by several notches as a ropeway project has been mooted for the place. Rajya Sabha MP Sarojini Hembram has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The sanctuary has been drawing tourists from across the country and abroad, particularly in winter, but there is a need for several infrastructural facilities to be put in place.

Road connectivity inside the sanctuary has been a major challenge as the authorities find it hard to lay all-weather roads inside it. Hence, the alternative way to enjoy the ethereal beauty of its diverse flora and fauna from atop is on a ropeway.

This has been a long-standing demand by tourists and locals alike.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sarojini Hembram has proposed the Central government for a ropeway project in the sanctuary. She has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“The ropeway project in no way will affect the ecology and wildlife in the sanctuary. More and more tourists will be attracted towards the sanctuary and make use of the ropeway to enjoy a view of the scenery from atop,” she observed.

Hembram has urged the Prime Minister to feel the importance of the ropeway which needs special blueprint and survey. People from various quarters have also welcomed the proposal of the MP. Many pointed out that the aerial view of clouds and the sunset will be an amazing experience for tourists if they watch it from the ropeway.

The MP also added that with boost to tourism, tribal youths in the tribal-dominated district will have larger economic prospects. No doubt it will be a shot in the arm to the hospitality industry but along with that, it would give the youths a chance to be self-reliant and thus create jobs.

Environmentalist Santosh Mohanty, former senate member of the North Orissa University (NOU) Pradip Nayak, former MLA of Baripada Kishore Das, former Zilla Parishad president Kamala Tiria and nature lovers observed that the ropeway will also help the sanctuary authority to keep a close eye on poaching, tree felling and the notorious timber mafia.

Locals believe that the project will bring more business opportunities and employment in the area. It will be very beneficial for us as it will give us an opportunity for business and employment, they added.

Baripada residents have demanded that both the state and Central governments should pay special attention to the mooted project.