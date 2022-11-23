Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed as the district administration Tuesday carried out an eviction drive on the premises of Mahima Gadi, the seat of Mahima cult, at Joranda in this district to clear encroachments at the controversial Tritiya Bedha. It clamped Section-144 prohibitory orders and deployed four platoons of police to maintain law and order. A Special Magistrate and the local sub-collector were present.

Sources said a Bati Mandir, a Dhuni Mandir and a Tungi Ghar have been illegally constructed by Kaupindhari Mahima Samaj on a large patch of land at Tritiya Bedha inside the main shrine premises and allegedly owned by the Balkaladhari Mahima Samaj were demolished. The Kaupindhari Mahima saints were in tears after the shrines of their sect were demolished.

Notably, the Bati Mandir, Dhuni Mandir were said to have been constructed on Tritiya Bedha of Mahima Gadee from the time of Siddha Bada Krupasindhu Baba. After Baba’s death, dispute arose between the Kaupindhari and Balkaldhari sects staking claim over 28 decimals of land between the two temples in 1940. The land dispute on the premises of Mahima Gadi main shrine has been persisting since 1943 between the two sects. The Balkaldhari sect had moved the Orissa High Court demanding demolition while the Kaupindhari sect appealed for a stay order. The high court had issued a stay order but vacated it October 30. The Balkaldhari sect again moved the high court demanding demolition and it was fixed for November 22.