Berhampur: Dengue is spreading its tentacles in Ganjam district despite the health administration’s claims of putting in enough efforts to keep the disease in check, a report said.

Four more persons have tested positive for the disease, Monday. With this, the total number of persons testing positive for the disease has gone up to 39. All the affected persons have been admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital and undergoing treatment.

One of them is a young woman from Chhatrapur, another is a youth from Rangeilunda while the rest two are two minors from Berhampur city, the district health department said.

The 26-year-old woman from Chhatrapur was suffering from fever following which she underwent a test and tested positive for the disease, Monday.

Similarly, a seven year old boy from Ramakrushna Nagar and a nine year old girl from Kamapali under Berhampur Municipal Corporation have tested positive for the disease.

The affected person from Rangeilunda is a 19-year-old youth, the district health officials said. Two separate teams from the district health departments and block visited the affected areas and took stock of the situation, Monday.

A team from the district administration visited the affected areas in Berhampur and sensitized the residents. Similar awareness and cleanliness drives are also being conducted in the rural areas in Ganjam district, officials from the district health department said.

Dengue spreads through the bite of the female mosquito (Aedes aegypti) during the rainy season. The virus is thriving and spreading rapidly in the district and has shown no sign of abatement despite tall claims by the health department of taking necessary steps to check the spread of the disease.