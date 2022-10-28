Berhampur: There is no letup in spread of dengue in Ganjam district with the disease slowly spreading its tentacles among the residents. With the blood samples of five more persons testing positive, the total number of affected has now reached 140 in the district. Among the five persons who tested positive, three are from Digapahandi block, one from Shergad block and another is a resident of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), officials from the district health department said. A 32-year-old youth of Jakar village under Digapahandi block contracted fever when he was working in Hyderabad. He tested positive for dengue after he came back to his village and underwent a blood test.

Similarly, a 25-year-old woman and another person of Siddheswar village under Digapahandi block have also tested positive for dengue. A 19-year-old youth from Shergad block contracted fever during his stay in Gujarat. He returned home and his blood samples also tested positive for dengue. The fifth dengue patient is a 27- year-old youth of Dalua Sahi in Berhampur town under Berhampur Municipal Corporation, the district health officials said. The district health department has undertaken various measures to sensitise the residents by involving the ASHA and Anganwadi workers, the chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Uma Shankar Mishra said.