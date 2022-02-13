Phulbani: In a tragic road mishap that took place late Saturday night, as many as four persons including two children were killed and four others sustained grievous injuries after a car rammed into a stationary truck.

The mishap took place due to poor visibility owing to dense fog in the district near Lahabadi area under Phulbani Sadar police limits in Kandhamal.

Eight members of a family were returning to Gumagarh village after attending a function at Talapada village in the vehicle (bearing registration number OD-02 Q-2007), a police official said.

According to an eyewitness, the road mishap took place at around 12.30 AM. Driver of the ill-fated car hit a standstill truck after losing control over the vehicle because of the poor visibility due to fog.

Also read: Sundargarh ADM arrested for illegally amassing assets worth around Rs 10 crore

One of them died on the spot. Seven other members of the family were initially admitted to Kandhamal district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Phulbani town where three persons succumbed to injuries. Later, four were shifted to MKCGMCH in Ganjam after their conditions deteriorated, a police official stated.

Identities of the four deceased persons have not been ascertained yet.

On being informed by some locals, Phulbani Sadar police reached the accident site and launched a probe into the incident, which is still underway. Police have sent the bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

PNN