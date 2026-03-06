ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: National Dentist’s Day is being observed today (March 6) to honour dental professionals and underscore the importance of oral health in overall well-being. The day highlights the crucial role dentists play in preventing diseases and promoting hygiene.

However, experts note that dental care is still widely neglected, with many people seeking treatment only at advanced stages — a concern particularly evident in Odisha.

Subasish Behera, a noted dentist and public health expert, emphasised that oral hygiene is closely intertwined with overall health. “Neglecting dental care can have consequences far beyond the mouth. Gum disease can make it difficult to control blood sugar in people with diabetes, while elevated sugar levels further aggravate oral problems. Harmful bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream and affect the heart, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Pathogens may also be inhaled into the lungs, leading to pneumonia. Moreover, poor oral health has been linked to conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive decline, rheumatoid arthritis and pregnancy complications, including low birth weight,” he said.

Despite these risks, Behera pointed to a worrying trend. “Even in developed districts like Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, awareness about proper oral care remains low. Nearly 70 per cent of Odisha’s population does not prioritise oral hygiene. Many still prefer tooth extraction over preventive procedures such as fillings or root canal treatment,” he said.

City-based dentist Luvlyn Mohanty echoed similar concerns, stating that most people tend to neglect dental care until the pain becomes unbearable. “Many rely on painkillers for temporary relief instead of treating the root cause of the problem. There is an urgent need for sustained awareness campaigns that reach every corner of the state,” she said.

Harsh Mohan Pathak, HoD of Dental Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, underscored the systemic importance of oral health. “The mouth is a mirror to the body. Poor oral hygiene allows harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream, leading to chronic inflammation and raising the risk of serious illnesses. In Odisha, nearly one in four people suffers from dental problems, with cavities being one of the most common concerns,” he said. Experts recommend simple preventive measures such as brushing twice a day, using a soft-bristle toothbrush, visiting a dentist regularly and opting for professional cleaning and scaling at advised intervals.