Kalahandi: The district education officer (DEO) of Kalahandi district has instructed the schools here to offer extra classes during Christmas vacation for better results of class X students in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination.

The move is also aimed at finishing the syllabus properly before the students appear in their board examinations.

The Christmas vacation for all schools in Kalahandi district has been cancelled owing to this. Only December 25 will be a holiday, a letter issued by the DEO says.

“All high schools will remain open during X-Mas holiday in order to teach class X students. The step has been taken to improve the pass percentage of class X students and in order to achieve the target of cent per cent result in the district,” the letter reads.

The DEO has asked all the headmasters in the district to conduct parents meeting and convince the parents to allow their children to remain present in the school every day during the holiday. Further, the teachers have been instructed not to take any leave during the holidays.

