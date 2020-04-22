Deogarh: To arrest the rapid spread of COVID-19, Deogarh district administration is conducting health screening programmes for the past week.

The total population of Deogarh district is 52,390. This door-to-door health screening will cover over 7744 villages and all the urban areas of the district.

Each team consists of an Anganwadi worker, a helper, ANM, an ASHA worker and a teacher. The teams have started visiting each and every household to collect information.

Deogarh District Collector, Sudhansu Mohan Samal, requested the citizens to be truthful while providing information to the surveyors. These teams will also make people aware of the threats of COVID-19 and sanitary measures that need to be taken to check its spread.

Apart from basic information like travel history, the teams are specifically asking questions about whether symptoms of cough, cold, fever or breathing problems. The persons having these symptoms will be under the focus of the administration. If needed, they will be tested for possible COVID-19 infection. The members of the team are also collecting information on the foreign returnees and returnees from other states.

The teams are submitting the reports of the people to the collector twice a week.

Till now no COVID-19 positive case has been reported from Deogarh district.

