Deogarh: Deogarh police have fined 129 persons as of Saturday evening for not wearing masks while venturing out of their homes amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Cops collected Rs. 25,800 in fines from violators, a source in the police said.

The fines were imposed by Deogarh police according to the state government directive which makes it mandatory for people to wear masks while coming out of their houses.

Deogarh apart, mask directive violators were fined in other places of the state as well.

In Kesinga block of Kalahandi district, NAC executive officer Siddhant Patnaik and tehsildar Gandaram Khamari collected Rs 2,600 in fines from violators, the district administration said.

