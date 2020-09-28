Lakhanpur: Deputy Collector Sarat Kumar Bag posted in Boudh district has landed in the soup after his wife accused him of infidelity and physical torture.

The matter came to the fore after Bag’s wife Dolia Debnath lodged a complaint against her husband at the BTM police station in Jharsuguda, Saturday. BTM police registered a case and started an investigation, IO Suchismita Mohanty said.

Debnath has alleged that Bag has been in extramarital affair and has been torturing her physically. She has earlier lodged a complaint against her husband with the police.

Reports said that Bag had gone to visit the woman at Jharsuguda during which his wife Debnath followed him. As both reached Jharsuguda, a fight ensued between the couple.

The issue took an ugly turn as Bag and his kin allegedly thrashed the woman.

She was then taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital for medical examination and was discharged after treatment. Later, she lodged a complaint at the BTM police station.

While the matter is under investigation, the deputy collector said that it was a conspiracy and that truth will come out after probe.

PNN