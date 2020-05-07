Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of bludgeoning a person to death in Nayapalli area of the City on the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Tukuna Behera, a resident of Sikula village in Purusottampur police limits of Ganjam district.

Homeless Behera was staying along with some other destitute including the victim, Banu Sabar, near Durga Mandap area under Nayapalli police station. Banu was a resident under Barchana police limits in Jajpur.

As per sources, a verbal duel ensued between Banu and Behera over some unknown issues around 4.30am May 5. The altercation soon turned violent. An enraged Behera hit Banu’s head with a solidified cement block lying on the spot.

Onlookers soon rushed a severely injured Banu to Capital hospital. However, the doctors later referred Banu to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to the grave head injuries around 11am Tuesday.

Nayapalli police started an investigation into the matter by registering a case (175/20) under Section 302 of the IPC. Following a tip-off, the police arrested Behera Wednesday night.

The police produced the accused before a local court which sent him to judicial custody Thursday.

