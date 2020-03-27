Jharsuguda: The district police Friday morning confronted a judge for not obeying lockdown guidelines. Later he was let go without any fine only after the intervention of superintendent of police.

It was about 9am. Police officials were deployed at Kishan Square, Bus Stand Square, Railway Station Square and Police Station Square to keep a watch on violators.

At Bus Stand Square, the men in khaki had detained some persons for moving around without any valid reasons.

They also stopped a person riding on a bike with no helmet. The concerned person then introduced himself as a judge. Even after that the policemen on duty stuck to their guns and did not let him go, leading to a verbal duel between them. Seeing nothing going in his favour, the person then called SP Aswini Kumar Mohanty.

With the intervention of SP Mohanty, the cops let him go, without collecting any fine from him. Later Jharsuguda sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Kailash Acharya reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

On condition of anonymity, a senior police officer said the policemen discharging their duties standing under scorching sun often get disheartened as such type of persons manage to escape by dint of their power. In fact, the seniors instead of interfering should allow policemen to act with freedom.

The incident has become the talk of the town here.

PNN