Kabisuryanagar: Even as a year has passed since the election of people’s representatives, development has eluded the residents of Kabisuryanagar.

They had expected that their basic demands will be addressed soon. One such demand was the repair and extension of 946-metre long dilapidated road, stretching from Mardaraj high school to government girls’ high school. This road is one of the busiest roads in the town, which is used by hundreds of commuters every day.

Another demand was the construction of a permanent bus stand in Kabisuryanagar area. In the absence of a waiting shed for passengers, they wait for busses at nearby shops and private houses. There are no urinal and toilet facilities at the temporary bus stop.

Moreover, there are few doctors in the local hospital for not having staff quarters, the residents alleged. Park, town hall, sub-jail, sub-treasury, a permanent building for post office, renovation of Bhitara Sagar pond, town-planning, grant of tourist place status to goddess Mahamayi peetha are some other demands of the local residents.

Even as the Assembly constituency segment is represented by two MLAs and one MP, there has been no substantial development, which has sparked resentment. Local farmers said they suffer for not having a cold storage, farmers’ market (Krushak Bazaar) and adequate irrigation facilities in the region, thereby affecting crop production.