Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis changed Tuesday his Twitter bio to ‘Maharashtra’s Sevak’ (Maharashtra’s servant).

As chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis very often used his Twitter handle @Dev_Fadnavis for official communication. He resigned November 8 after the BJP failed to work out power-sharing deal with ally Shiv Sena despite the two parties winning a majority in the last month’s Assembly polls.

The alliance has now been broken with the lone Shiv Sena minister in the BJP-led NDA government resigning a few days back.

Fadnavis, 49, is the second chief minister of Maharashtra after Congress leader Vasantrao Naik to complete a full term.

The BJP leader had changed his Twitter ‘bio’ from Chief Minister of Maharashtra’ to ‘caretaking chief minister’ last week when the BJP announced that it was in no position to form the government.

The state was put under President’s rule Tuesday.

PTI