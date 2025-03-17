Bhubnaeswar: Devendra Pradhan’s political career was deeply intertwined with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party’s expansion in Odisha. He was a prominent leader in the state who played a crucial role in establishing the party’s foundation and strengthening its organisation.

During his political career, Devendra Pradhan was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Odisha. He first won the Lok Sabha seat from Angul in 1981 and later contested elections from various other constituencies at different times. His tenure in Parliament earned him national recognition, and he also held ministerial responsibilities in the Government of India. In 1989, he served as a cabinet minister in the Vishwanath Pratap Singh-led Janata Dal government, where he was entrusted with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Pradhan played a significant role in the early days of the BJP in Odisha, as the party was establishing its identity in the state. He actively strengthened the party’s organisational structure from the grassroots to the state level. His leadership and dedication became an inspiration for other party members, a legacy that continues to influence his son, Dharmendra Pradhan, who has emerged as a key BJP leader and is regarded as his political successor.

Beyond politics, Devendra Pradhan was widely respected for his social and organisational skills. He maintained a direct connection with the public and was always proactive in addressing their concerns. His contributions played a pivotal role in BJP’s progress in Odisha, leaving a lasting impact on the state’s political landscape.