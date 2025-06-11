Puri: The sacred Snana Purnima rituals were observed with traditional fervour and grandeur at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri Wednesday, drawing thousands of devotees from across the state.

On this auspicious occasion, the holy trinity , Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, were ceremoniously brought out from the Ratna Bedi (inner sanctum) to the Snana Mandap (bathing platform), marking a key prelude to the annual Rath Yatra.

The Snana Mandap was decorated elaborately, as temple bells and chants echoed across the temple complex. Devotees thronged the Grand Road (Bada Danda), which turned into a sea of spiritual fervour. Long queues of pilgrims were seen lining up for a glimpse of the deities and the rare Hati Besha (elephant attire), which the lords will adorn after the bathing ritual.

According to the temple schedule, the Mangalarpana ritual began at 4:30 a.m., followed by the Dhadi Pahandi (grand procession) at 5 am Mangala Arati was performed at 9 a.m., with other associated rituals continuing throughout the day. The ceremonial sweeping of the Snana Mandap, known as Chhera Pahanra, was scheduled for 3:30 pm, followed by the Hati Besha at 4:30 pm. The attire will be ceremonially removed in the Mailama ritual at 11 pm.

As per tradition, the deities will be given a ceremonial bath with 108 pitchers of fragrant and sanctified water. For crowd control and orderly darshan, barricades were put in place. To ensure law and order during the festival, 70 platoons of police forces have been deployed in and around the temple town.

Snana Purnima marks the ceremonial bathing of the deities before they retreat for a fortnight-long period of Anasara, ahead of their grand reappearance during the Rath Yatra.

PNN