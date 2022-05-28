New Delhi: Civil aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on low-cost carrier IndiGo for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

The Hyderabad-bound flight left behind the child and their parents at the Ranchi airport.

Citing the event as “inappropriate handling” of passengers, a DGCA panel had decided to issue a show cause notice to the airline.

While imposing the fine on Saturday, the regulator said the behaviour of the IndiGo ground staff and the handling of the child was “deficient” and it “exacerbated the situation”.

“A more compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, and calmed the child. It would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers,” it said in a note.

“Special situations deserve extraordinary response but the airline staff failed to rise up to the occasion and in the process committed lapses,” it added in the note.

To avoid such an incident in the future, the regulator has decided to revisit its regulations and bring about the necessary changes in due course and also mandated a written consultation with the “Airport Doctor” on the state of health of the passenger and as well as the opinion of the commander of the aircraft in allowing passenger on board.

IANS