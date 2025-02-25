New Delhi: Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited Manipur. The purpose of this visit was to conduct a comprehensive review of the situation along the India-Myanmar border (IMB).

During his visit, the DGMO also gathered information about the current development status of border infrastructure in the state.

He met with the state Governor and senior officials to engage in detailed discussions on the subject.

The discussions focused on the need to stabilise the current security situation in the state, particularly enhancing border management and strengthening security infrastructure along the India-Myanmar border.

Lt Gen Ghai visited Manipur February 24-25.

During his trip, he held meetings with the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the state security advisor, the chief secretary of Manipur, and the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

The DGMO assessed the security situation on the India-Myanmar border, as well as security-related activities in the state, including in the border areas. He also focused on the operational readiness of the Indian Army.

During his interactions with key stakeholders, Lt General Ghai emphasised the “comprehensive approach of the government”.

It is noteworthy that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built over 61,000 km of roads, more than 900 bridges, several tunnels, and many airfields in challenging conditions over the past six decades, not only along India’s borders but also in neighbouring friendly countries like Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

Lt General Ghai’s visit highlighted a collaborative approach between the military and state officials, aiming to implement strategic initiatives for stability and the welfare of the people.

Recently, the Army has made significant recoveries of arms, ammunition, and other materials from various districts of Manipur.

In intense operations, mortars, AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades, explosives, and other weapons were seized, along with large quantities of ammunition and other equipment.

These recoveries were made from different parts of the state.

IANS