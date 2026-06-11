Bhubaneswar: 72 platoons of security personnel will be deployed in order to maintain law and order in and around Sri Mandir during the observance of Debasnana Purnima in Puri June 29, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania said Wednesday.

Khurania chaired a high-level review meet at State Police Headquarters to assess and finalise security arrangements for the festival.

“The supervisory deployment will include six SPs/commandants, 17 additional SPs, 42 DSPs, and 94 inspectors. The security arrangements will also involve 352 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 53 havildars, and 428 constables,” DGP said.

Additional Director General of Police (Modernisation) Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi made a detailed presentation on the plans related to crowd control, traffic management, law and order, and overall security measures being put in place for the Snana Yatra.

Given the anticipated rush of devotees seeking darshan of the deities on Snana Mandap, special barricading systems will be installed to regulate crowd movement and facilitate orderly darshan through designated queues.

Official sources said advanced CCTV surveillance systems will be installed inside the temple premises, around the temple complex, and across all barricaded areas to strengthen monitoring and security.

Special crack teams will remain on standby inside the temple and near key congregation points to respond swiftly to any emergency situation.

To curb incidents such as pickpocketing and chain-snatching, dedicated Anti-Snatching Squads will be deployed, while a Striking Force will be kept ready to tackle any unforeseen contingency.

Emphasising the need for inter-departmental coordination, the DGP instructed senior officers to work closely with various wings of the district administration to ensure the successful and peaceful conduct of the sacred festival.