Malkangiri: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay visited Sunday Malkangiri district and underscored the need for fast-tracking of infrastructure development with the strengthening of security system. The top official paid a visit to Swabhiman area and interacted with residents on various problems they face. He also went to the Gorusetu BSF camp and conducted discussions on the movement of red rebels in the area.

With winter fast approaching the DGP distributed warm clothes including shawls and blankets among the poor tribal people. He also handed over school bags and clothed to kids.

The DGP held a review meeting with senior police and BSF, SOG and DVF officials about the ongoing anti-Maoist operations, movement of ultras, law and order situation and carrying out of various developmental activities. During the meeting he stressed on intensifying the operations against the Maoists. Despite the ongoing anti-Maoist operations, activities of the Left wing extremists have not been completely smashed in some areas of southern Odisha.

Significantly, the visit of the DGP came some after a Maoist camp was busted recently during joint operation by Odisha Police, BSF and Andhra Pradesh Police in the Swabhiman Anchal of the district.

PNN