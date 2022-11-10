Mumbai: Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa has come on board for Tara Sutaria-starrer Apurva, the makers announced Thursday.

Star Studios and Murad Khetani are backing the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat-directed movie.

The studio announced Karwa’s casting on Instagram.

“On a roll with these two lovelies #Apurva,” the official Star Studios handle posted alongside a photo of Sutaria and Karwa.

The actor, who has also featured in films Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83, said he is thrilled about working on Apurva.

“Thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with the indomitable #Apurva @tarasutaria ecstatic and grateful to be part of this brilliant and talented team,” he wrote on Instagram.

Apurva will present the story of a woman, “who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death”.

The movie also stars actors Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Sumit Gulati, and Aaditya Gupta.

The film is currently being shot in Rajasthan.