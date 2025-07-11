New Delhi: ‘Kuberaa’, featuring Tamil actor Dhanush, is set to have its OTT debut on Prime Video July 18, the streaming platform announced Friday.

Helmed by director Sekhar Kammula of ‘Dollar Dreams’, ‘Anand’ and ‘Happy Days’ fame, the film also features Telugu star Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarab and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

It released in theatres June 20.

Prime Video shared the announcement on its X handle. “A simple man, and the not-so-simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18,” read the caption.

‘Kuberaa’ centers around Deva (Dhanush), a humble vagrant from Tirupati whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is unwittingly entangled in a dangerous conspiracy.

When Neeraj Mithra (Sarbh), a power-hungry corporate tycoon, uncovers a hidden oil reserve, he blackmails disgraced ex-CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna) into helping him seize control of it. Deepak orchestrates an elaborate conspiracy using Deva, but when Deva escapes, all hell breaks loose, triggering a deadly pursuit.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the film released in five languages, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

PTI