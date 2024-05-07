Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday challenged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for an open debate on various issues faced by the state despite being a recipient of huge financial aid from the Central government.

Speaking at a press meeting in Sambalpur, Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a few questions regarding the high student dropout rate, lack of irrigation facilities, deteriorating primary healthcare system in the state, and the inter-state migration of labourers etc.

Pradhan asserted that CM Patnaik instead of answering the questions raised by PM Modi said that the BJP is daydreaming to form the government in Odisha.

He said there is no democracy in Odisha as the journalists are barred from entering any government offices from the district to state level. He said that if the BJP government comes to power a new accreditation policy will be introduced for journalists.

Pradhan said that his party would also introduce pension facilities for the journalists in Odisha.

He added that women will get a Rs 50,000 cash voucher as a financial gift under the Subhadra Yojana. “They can encash the Rs 50,000 over a period of two years. And 25 lakh women will be made Lakhpati Didis,” he said.

He added that the BJP has stressed on farmers’ welfare the most in its manifesto, adding that that the BJP government will ensure the payment of Rs 3,100 per quintal to the paddy farmers within 48 hours of procurement of paddy from the mandis.

IANS