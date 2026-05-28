New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday chaired a review meeting at the CBSE headquarters here to assess the progress of the Class XII evaluation and post-result processes.

The meeting comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing intense scrutiny over its On Screen Marking System (OSM).

The meeting, held at the Board’s headquarters in Dwarka, was attended by School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh, directors of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, and senior officials from the Education Ministry, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, public sector banks and CBSE.

In the meeting, the progress of the CBSE Class XII evaluation and post-result processes was discussed and reviewed, the Board said on X.

Deliberations focused on providing a student-friendly re-evaluation portal, strengthening CBSE’s digital platforms, enhancing student exam and result facilitation mechanisms, and improving evaluation and monitoring systems, it added.

The stakeholders also highlighted measures undertaken for student support and outlined future plans for robust, transparent and technology-enabled service delivery aimed at greater student benefit, the Board said.

The row over the OSM system escalated after many Class XII students alleged scoring discrepancies and stated that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the Board did not match their handwriting.